National Games 2022: History beckons Haryana's Summy Kaliravan, set to become Services' first female athlete

Bengaluru, September 24: Haryana youngster Summy Kaliravan is all set to make National Games history well before the curtain goes up on the 36th edition in Gujarat on September 29.
As per a media release, the sprinter will become the first female athlete to compete for Services in National Games' track and field competitions, after being recruited under the new sports policy of the Indian Army, aimed at women.
The 19-year-old 400M runner has been absorbed into the Corps of Military Police.
Summy has represented India at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi and Cali and has a personal best of 53.57sec.
With the induction of women's sports talent, the Army hopes to evolve into a powerhouse in both women's and mixed categories, which constitute about 60 per cent of medals on offer in major competitions.
The decision will spur more women athletes to join the Army and to use its state-of-the-art training facilities to win medals for the country.
Summy is looking forward to winning a medal on debut for Services. "I was recruited because of sports, and I want to make sure I win medals under the Services banner. It's a great privilege for me and my family. I always heard about the National Games but now taking part in the Games is a dream come true," she said from her training base in Army Sports Institute in Pune.
There are, however, several other women in the Services squad, including trap shooter Seema Tomar, who won gold for Services in the 2015 National Games in Kerala, rifle markswoman Captain Harshita Dahiya, pistol shooter Major Anuja Verma and compound archer Arti Joshi.
The Army's Mission Olympic Wing, empowered by the Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, opened the doors to sportswomen and ParaSport athletes recently.
Major
Arti
Singh,
who
moved
from
Judo
to
compound
archery,
said
she
is
honoured
to
be
a
Services
team
member
for
the
first
time.
"It's
a
proud
moment
for
me,"
she
said
from
her
base
in
Meerut.
She
will
take
a
crack
at
the
individual
medal
as
well
as
the
mixed
team
medal
with
Havildar
Robert
or
Havildar
Arjun.
Major Anuja Verma will represent Services in the 25M pistol competition. "I'm happy to make it to the National Games," said the markswoman from her training location in Mhow.
Captain Harshita Dahiya, who will compete in the 10M air rifle events, echoed the same sentiment and looked forward to a good outcome.
The 36th National Games will be held at six venues -- Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar -- in Gujarat from September 27 to October 10.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.