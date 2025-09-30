National Open Athletics Championships 2025: Full List of Results as Rishab Nehra Breaks 80m Barrier

Uttar Pradesh’s 25-year-old javelin thrower Rishab Nehra joined the elite 80m club on the final day of the 64th National Open Athletics Championships at Birsa Munda Stadium, Ranchi.
His throw of 80.12m in the third attempt proved to be the winning mark as none of his rivals could cross the 80m barrier.
“The domestic javelin throw circuit is very competitive. I’m proud to have joined the 80m club today,” said Nehra, who bettered his previous personal best of 77.38m set three years ago. Despite battling injuries earlier in the season and missing major events, Nehra’s confidence and resilience helped him script a memorable triumph. “Now that I’ve achieved new heights this season, 2026 will be more exciting,” added the UP Police athlete.
Asian medallist Pooja was a class apart in the women’s 800m, comfortably clinching the gold medal in a strong two-lap finish. She was later adjudged the best female athlete of the meet. Meanwhile, Men’s 100m champion Manikanta Hoblidhar of SSCB was declared the best male athlete.
As expected, SSCB bagged the men’s team title with 152 points, while Railway Sports secured the women’s crown with 175 points. Railways also topped the overall championships with 274 points.