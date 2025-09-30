Zebaztian Kadestam Discusses Stepping Into the Ring Against Aung La N Sang In His Final Bout At ONE Fight Night 36

More sports National Open Athletics Championships 2025: Full List of Results as Rishab Nehra Breaks 80m Barrier By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 21:48 [IST]

Uttar Pradesh’s 25-year-old javelin thrower Rishab Nehra joined the elite 80m club on the final day of the 64th National Open Athletics Championships at Birsa Munda Stadium, Ranchi.

His throw of 80.12m in the third attempt proved to be the winning mark as none of his rivals could cross the 80m barrier.

“The domestic javelin throw circuit is very competitive. I’m proud to have joined the 80m club today,” said Nehra, who bettered his previous personal best of 77.38m set three years ago. Despite battling injuries earlier in the season and missing major events, Nehra’s confidence and resilience helped him script a memorable triumph. “Now that I’ve achieved new heights this season, 2026 will be more exciting,” added the UP Police athlete.

Pooja Dominates Women’s 800m

Asian medallist Pooja was a class apart in the women’s 800m, comfortably clinching the gold medal in a strong two-lap finish. She was later adjudged the best female athlete of the meet. Meanwhile, Men’s 100m champion Manikanta Hoblidhar of SSCB was declared the best male athlete.

Team Championships

As expected, SSCB bagged the men’s team title with 152 points, while Railway Sports secured the women’s crown with 175 points. Railways also topped the overall championships with 274 points.

Day Four Results

Men’s Results

200m: Sandeep Singh (SSCB) 20.95s; Abhin Devadiga (Railways) 21.20s; Prasanna Kumar (Karnataka) 21.28s

800m: Prakash Gadade (SSCB) 1:50.01; Satyajeet Pujari (Maharashtra) 1:50.34; Basant Chauhan (Chandigarh) 1:50.48

10,000m: Prince Kumar (All India Police) 30:25.15; Abhishek Pal (Railways) 30:27.83; Sawan Barwal (SSCB) 30:29.33

400m hurdles: Ruchit Mori (Gujarat) 50.47s; Karna Bag (Railways) 51.20s; Rakshith Naik (Karnataka) 51.29s

3000m steeplechase: Vikram Singh (SSCB) 8:38.91; Rohit Verma (SSCB) 8:39.69; Raj Kumar (SSCB) 8:44.66

Triple jump: Dinesh V (Tamil Nadu) 16.27m; Sebastian VS (SSCB) 16.25m; Karthik U (SSCB) 16.07m

Javelin throw: Rishab Nehra (Uttar Pradesh) 80.12m; Uttam Patil (SSCB) 78.01m; Shivam Lohakare (SSCB) 77.98m

4x400m relay: Railway Sports 3:06.35 (meet record — previous 3:06.63 by SSCB, 2015); SSCB 3:06.81; Tamil Nadu 3:09.09

Women’s Results

200m: Sakshi Chavan (Gujarat) 23.78s; Neeru Pathak (Uttar Pradesh) 23.87s; Simran Kaur (Punjab) 24.41s

800m: Pooja (Railways) 2:03.16; Lili Das (Railways) 2:04.15; Amandeep Kaur (Punjab) 2:04.78

10,000m: Ravina Gayakwad (Maharashtra) 35:30.16; Basanti Kumari (Railways) 35:40.42; Soniya (Uttarakhand) 36:13.79

400m hurdles: Olimba Steffi (Railways) 58.93s; Neha Dhabale (Railways) 1:00.06; Deekshita R (Karnataka) 1:00.19

3000m steeplechase: Ankita (Railways) 10:01.74; Komal Jagadale (Railways) 10:14.34; Rebi Pal (Railways) 10:37.26

Hammer throw: Tanya Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) 60.83m; Divya Shandilya (Odisha) 57.92m; Manpreet Kaur (Punjab) 56.52m

Long jump: Bhavani Yadav (Railways) 6.13m; Bhairabi Roy (Railways) 6.07m; Sherin A (Tamil Nadu) 6.07m

Heptathlon: Anamika KA (Kerala) 5629 pts; Pooja (Railways) 5358 pts; Swapna Barman (Railways) 5260 pts

4x400m relay: Railways 3:39.28; Punjab 3:41.03; Karnataka 3:43.43