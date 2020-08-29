English
National Sports Day 2020: Modi congratulates sports award winners, says much to learn from them

By Pti
Dutee Chand received her Arjuna Award certificate from President Ram Nath Kovind virtually
New Delhi, Aug 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the winners of the National Sports and Adventure Awards and said there is much to learn from these athletes whose successes inspire many budding sportspersons.

National Sports Day 2020: India's sporting heroes honoured virtually

"Congratulations to all the talented sportspersons who have been conferred the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2020! There is much to learn from these athletes. Their successes inspire many budding sportspersons. Best wishes to the award winners for their future endeavours," he said in a tweet.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also congratulated the winners. "I convey my heartiest congratulations to all the winners of the National Sports and Adventure Awards, 2020. The Nation is proud of your achievements. My best wishes for all your future endeavours," the vice president secretariat tweeted quoting him.

India's sporting heroes were bestowed the annual national awards in an online ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic during which athletes logged in from multiple cities to be honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind.

This year a whopping 74 winners were picked for the national honours, including an unprecedented five Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratnas and 27 Arjuna awardees.

India - 3,463,972 | World - 24,899,595
Story first published: Saturday, August 29, 2020, 19:29 [IST]
