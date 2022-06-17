NBA 2021-22: Full List of Award Winners, MVP, Prize Money, Records and Stats

Golden State Warriors on Thursday (June 16) defeated Boston Celtics 103-90 in game 6 of the NBA 2021-22 Finals for a 4-2 series win that helped them seal their seventh NBA Championship.
Celtics started on top in front of their home fans with a 14-2 lead, but the Warriors fought back to cut short the deficit and then went a game-winning 21-0 run to jump ahead 37-22, and from then Celtics were never able to trim the lead to below eight points.
Stephen Curry, who secured his first ever Finals MVP, ended the final with a team-high 34 points, while also adding seven rebounds and seven assists. Jaylen Brown was the Celtics' brightest star, scoring 34 points on 12-of-23 shooting, but he also had five turnovers, which was a theme for the hosts.
This is the Warriors' fourth NBA title in the past eight seasons and Thursday's win completed an impressive comeback, from 2-1 down in the series to seal the series with a 4-2 victory after winning the last three contests, including two in Boston.
Here is a look at the Award Winners, MVP, Prize Money, Records and Stats:
NBA 2021-22 Champions: Golden State Warriors
Runners Up: Boston Celtics
Conference Finalists: Dallas Mavericks (Western Conference) and Miami Heat (Eastern Conference)
Conference Semifinalists: Milwauke Bucks & Philadelphia 76ers (Eastern Conference) and Phoenix Suns & Memphis Grizzlies (Western Conference)
NBA 2021-22 Prize Money Breakdown (Reportedly Total of USD 27.5 million)
|Stage
|Prize Money in USD
|Playoffs 1st round participants (each)
|$328,333
|Conference semi-finalists (each)
|$390,675
|Conference finalists (each)
|$645,587
|Runners-up
|$2,581,642
|Champions
|$3,896,000
NBA 2021-22 Awards
Finals MVP: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
Most Valuable Player (MVP): Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)
Rookie of the Year: Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors)
Defensive Player of the Year: Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics)
Most Improved Player: Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)
Sixth Man of the Year: Tyler Herro (Miami Heat)
Coach of the Year: Monty Williams (Phoenix Suns)
Executive of the Year: Zachary Kleiman (Memphis Grizzlies)
Hustle Award: Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics)
NBA Sportsmanship Award: Patty Mills (Brooklyn Nets)
Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award: Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)
Community Assist Award: Gary Paton II (Golden State Warriors)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award: Reggie Bullock (Dallas Mavericks)
NBA 2021-22 Individual Stats
Most Games Played: 82 - Deni Avdija (Washington Wizards), Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks), Kevon Looney (Golden State Warriors), Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns), Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons)
Most Wins: Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns) - 64 wins in 82 games
Most Defeats: Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons), Kenyon Martin Jr (Houston Rockets), Jae'Sean Tate (Houston Rockets) - 59 losses
Most Points: Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) - 2155 points in 76 games
Most Rebounds: Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) - 1019 rebounds in 74 games
Most Assists: Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) - 737 assists in 76 games
Most Steals: Dejounte Murray (San Antonio Spurs) - 138 steals in 68 games
Most Blocks: Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) - 177 blocks in 78 games
Most Turnovers: Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) - 303 turnovers in 76 games
Most Fouls: Jae'Sean Tate (Houston Rockets) - 286 personal fouls in 78 games
Most Minutes Played: Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns) - 2854 minutes in 82 games
Most Field Goals Made: DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls) - 774 field goals in 76 games
Best Field Goal %: Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks) - 76.1% in 72 games
Most Free Throws Made: Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) - 664 in 68 games
Best Free Throw %: Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors) - 92.5% in 76 games
Most 3 Point Field Goals Made: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) - 285 in 64 games
Most Fantasy Points: Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) - 4337.8 fantasy points
Most Double-doubles: Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) - 66 in 74 games
Most Triple-doubles: Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) - 19 in 74 games
NBA 2021-22 Team Stats
Most Wins: Phoenix Suns - 64 in 82 games
Most Defeats: Houston Rockets - 62 in 82 games
Most Points: Minnesota Timberwolves - 9507 points in 82 games
Most Rebounds: Memphis Grizzlies - 4032 rebounds in 82 games
Most Assists: Charlotte Hornets - 2302 assists in 82 games
Most Steals: Memphis Grizzlies - 800 steals in 82 games
Most Blocks: Memphis Grizzlies - 533 blocks in 82 games
Most Turnovers: Houston Rockets - 1351 turnovers in 82 games
Most Fouls: Detroit Pistons - 1799 personal fouls in 82 games
Most Minutes Played: Los Angeles Lakers - 3996 minutes in 82 games
Most Field Goals Made: Phoenix Suns - 3581 FGM in 82 games
Best Field Goal %: Phoenix Suns - 48.5%
Most Free Throws Made: Philadelphia 76ers - 1605 FTM in 82 games
Best Free Throw %: Philadelphia 76ers - 82%
Most 3 Point Field Goals Made: Minnesota Timberwolves - 1211 3PM in 82 games
