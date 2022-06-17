NBA 2021-22: Full List of Award Winners, MVP, Prize Money, Records and Stats

Celtics started on top in front of their home fans with a 14-2 lead, but the Warriors fought back to cut short the deficit and then went a game-winning 21-0 run to jump ahead 37-22, and from then Celtics were never able to trim the lead to below eight points.

Stephen Curry, who secured his first ever Finals MVP, ended the final with a team-high 34 points, while also adding seven rebounds and seven assists. Jaylen Brown was the Celtics' brightest star, scoring 34 points on 12-of-23 shooting, but he also had five turnovers, which was a theme for the hosts.

This is the Warriors' fourth NBA title in the past eight seasons and Thursday's win completed an impressive comeback, from 2-1 down in the series to seal the series with a 4-2 victory after winning the last three contests, including two in Boston.

Here is a look at the Award Winners, MVP, Prize Money, Records and Stats:

NBA 2021-22 Champions: Golden State Warriors

Runners Up: Boston Celtics

Conference Finalists: Dallas Mavericks (Western Conference) and Miami Heat (Eastern Conference)

Conference Semifinalists: Milwauke Bucks & Philadelphia 76ers (Eastern Conference) and Phoenix Suns & Memphis Grizzlies (Western Conference)

NBA 2021-22 Prize Money Breakdown (Reportedly Total of USD 27.5 million)

Stage Prize Money in USD Playoffs 1st round participants (each) $328,333 Conference semi-finalists (each) $390,675 Conference finalists (each) $645,587 Runners-up $2,581,642 Champions $3,896,000

NBA 2021-22 Awards

Finals MVP: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Rookie of the Year: Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors)

Defensive Player of the Year: Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics)

Most Improved Player: Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

Sixth Man of the Year: Tyler Herro (Miami Heat)

Coach of the Year: Monty Williams (Phoenix Suns)

Executive of the Year: Zachary Kleiman (Memphis Grizzlies)

Hustle Award: Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics)

NBA Sportsmanship Award: Patty Mills (Brooklyn Nets)

Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award: Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Community Assist Award: Gary Paton II (Golden State Warriors)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award: Reggie Bullock (Dallas Mavericks)

NBA 2021-22 Individual Stats

Most Games Played: 82 - Deni Avdija (Washington Wizards), Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks), Kevon Looney (Golden State Warriors), Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns), Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons)

Most Wins: Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns) - 64 wins in 82 games

Most Defeats: Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons), Kenyon Martin Jr (Houston Rockets), Jae'Sean Tate (Houston Rockets) - 59 losses

Most Points: Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) - 2155 points in 76 games

Most Rebounds: Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) - 1019 rebounds in 74 games

Most Assists: Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) - 737 assists in 76 games

Most Steals: Dejounte Murray (San Antonio Spurs) - 138 steals in 68 games

Most Blocks: Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) - 177 blocks in 78 games

Most Turnovers: Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) - 303 turnovers in 76 games

Most Fouls: Jae'Sean Tate (Houston Rockets) - 286 personal fouls in 78 games

Most Minutes Played: Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns) - 2854 minutes in 82 games

Most Field Goals Made: DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls) - 774 field goals in 76 games

Best Field Goal %: Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks) - 76.1% in 72 games

Most Free Throws Made: Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) - 664 in 68 games

Best Free Throw %: Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors) - 92.5% in 76 games

Most 3 Point Field Goals Made: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) - 285 in 64 games

Most Fantasy Points: Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) - 4337.8 fantasy points

Most Double-doubles: Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) - 66 in 74 games

Most Triple-doubles: Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) - 19 in 74 games

NBA 2021-22 Team Stats

Most Wins: Phoenix Suns - 64 in 82 games

Most Defeats: Houston Rockets - 62 in 82 games

Most Points: Minnesota Timberwolves - 9507 points in 82 games

Most Rebounds: Memphis Grizzlies - 4032 rebounds in 82 games

Most Assists: Charlotte Hornets - 2302 assists in 82 games

Most Steals: Memphis Grizzlies - 800 steals in 82 games

Most Blocks: Memphis Grizzlies - 533 blocks in 82 games

Most Turnovers: Houston Rockets - 1351 turnovers in 82 games

Most Fouls: Detroit Pistons - 1799 personal fouls in 82 games

Most Minutes Played: Los Angeles Lakers - 3996 minutes in 82 games

Most Field Goals Made: Phoenix Suns - 3581 FGM in 82 games

Best Field Goal %: Phoenix Suns - 48.5%

Most Free Throws Made: Philadelphia 76ers - 1605 FTM in 82 games

Best Free Throw %: Philadelphia 76ers - 82%

Most 3 Point Field Goals Made: Minnesota Timberwolves - 1211 3PM in 82 games