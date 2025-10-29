NBA: Philadelphia 76ers Rally Past Washington Wizards To Remain Unbeaten In Overtime Thriller

Allegri Urges AC Milan To Have More Belief In Attack Following Atalanta Draw

Tyrese Maxey led the Philadelphia 76ers to a thrilling 139-134 overtime win against the Washington Wizards, scoring 39 points and dishing out 10 assists. Despite Joel Embiid's limited playtime, Adem Bona stepped up defensively, blocking crucial shots in the fourth quarter and overtime. The 76ers overcame a 16-point deficit after three quarters to maintain their unbeaten record.

The Wizards initially dominated, scoring 110 points in the first three quarters. However, they faltered in the fourth, managing only 16 points. Alex Sarr was a standout for Washington with 31 points. Khris Middleton's missed shot at the end of regulation sent the game into overtime tied at 126.

In another exciting game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored nine of his 31 points in the final quarter as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Sacramento Kings 107-101. Despite struggling in the third quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander found his rhythm in the fourth to help his team remain undefeated at 5-0.

Aaron Wiggins and Ajay Mitchell contributed significantly with 18 points each for Oklahoma City. The Thunder played without key players Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Isaiah Joe due to injuries but still managed to secure victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo powered the Milwaukee Bucks past the New York Knicks with an impressive performance of 37 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. The Bucks overturned a 12-point halftime deficit to win 121-111, snapping New York's five-game winning streak against them.

Antetokounmpo expressed that this game held extra significance due to past losses against New York. "For sure, it was a lot extra," he said. "They swept us last year... I remember. I don't forget things." Jalen Brunson scored 36 points for New York but got injured late in the game.

In overtime against Washington, Philadelphia initially trailed by five but responded with a decisive 9-0 run. Bona's follow dunk with under half a minute left gave them a lead they wouldn't relinquish. A late three-pointer by Kyshawn George brought Washington close again before Maxey sealed it with free throws.

Zach LaVine led Sacramento with 23 points while DeMar DeRozan added another 19. Domantas Sabonis contributed significantly on defense with ten points and eighteen rebounds. Former Thunder player Russell Westbrook scored sixteen points and grabbed nine rebounds in his first start for Sacramento this season.

The Bucks' win over New York was significant for Antetokounmpo as it marked a change from previous frustrations against them. His leadership was evident as Milwaukee rallied from behind to secure victory despite trailing by twelve at halftime.