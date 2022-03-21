Celtics defence stifles reigning MVP Jokic, Suns survive in overtime

In a stunning year-on-year improvement, the Celtics have been the best defence in the NBA this season after finishing 17th in that department this past season.

With new coach Ime Udoka going all-in on a switching defensive system, it was theoretically going to be tested against the best passing big man in league history, and arguably the league's most dominant offensive force.

However, Jokic was bottled up similarly to everyone else the Celtics have played in 2022, going 8-of-23 (34.7 per cent) from the field in the blowout loss.

Jokic, who is shooting 57 per cent from the field for the season, had previously had his worst shooting performance when he went 6-of-17 (35.3 per cent) in an early-December loss against the Chicago Bulls.

Boston's two superstar wings combined for 60 points, as Jayson Tatum posted 30 points (11-of-17 shooting, 6-of-10 from three) with seven assists, while Jaylen Brown had 30 points (12-of-19 shooting, 3-of-6 from three) with six rebounds.

We strung together a 28-5 run late in the second quarter and controlled the rest of the night in Denver en route to our eighth win in our last nine games. https://t.co/hxWzKaK1v9 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 21, 2022

Suns shine without stars

The best team in basketball this year, the Phoenix Suns, survived its top two players getting fouled-out to come away with a 127-124 overtime win against the Sacramento Kings.

Former number one pick Deandre Ayton (12 points and 10 rebounds) fouled-out with one minute remaining in regulation, before star Devin Booker followed suit in overtime after scoring a game-high 31 points on 11-of-21 shooting.

Sacramento rookie Davion Mitchell caught the eye, scoring 28 points (9-of-22 shooting, 4-of-7 from three) to go with nine assists.

Warriors stumble at home, Embiid disappoints against Raptors

With Steph Curry missing due to an injury that could keep him out until the end of the regular season, the Golden State Warriors went down 110-108 at home against the San Antonio Spurs.

Warrior tandem Jordan Poole (28 points on 11-of-21 shooting) and Klay Thompson (24 points on 9-of-22 shooting, 6-of-12 from three) played well, but it wasn't enough as the home side had less three-pointers (15-11), less free throws (19-15) and more turnovers (15-11).

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers only scored 51 points after quarter time in their 93-88 home loss against the Toronto Raptors.

MVP favourite Joel Embiid shot a disappointing 6-of-20 from the field for his 21 points, while Raptor Pascal Siakam was the game's top performer with 26 points (10-of-20 shooting) to go with 10 rebounds and five assists.