NBA: Celtics' Hayward suffers ankle fracture

Cleveland, October 18: Gordon Hayward fractured his left ankle early in the Boston Celtics' season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Hayward jumped in an effort to catch a pass from a team-mate when he came down on his ankle on Tuesday (October 17).

The 27-year-old was taken off the court on a stretcher, with the Celtics later confirming an ankle fracture.

Hayward was picked up in free agency this offseason by the Celtics.

He signed a four-year, $127million contract. Hayward had two points and a rebound at the time of his injury.