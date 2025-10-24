Austrian Batter Smashes World Record for Most T20I Runs in a Year, Beats Mohammad Rizwan-Suryakumar Yadav In Elite List

In a sweeping crackdown on illegal gambling and mafia-linked activities, the FBI has arrested dozens, including Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, as part of two major federal investigations unveiled on Thursday.

Federal prosecutors announced two separate indictments - one focusing on illegal sports betting involving NBA players and another exposing a high-stakes poker ring allegedly connected to organized crime networks across the United States.

Rozier, 31, was among six individuals charged for manipulating betting outcomes, with investigators alleging that certain players faked injuries to influence gambling markets. According to prosecutors, Rozier informed a friend he would exit a game early due to injury while playing for the Charlotte Hornets against the New Orleans Pelicans, prompting the group to place over $200,000 in bets predicting his underperformance. He exited after nine minutes, scoring only five points - a stark contrast to his season average of 21.

NBA officials swiftly responded, stating that Rozier and Billups were placed on immediate leave pending review of the charges.

"We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority," the league said in a statement.

Rozier's attorney, James Trusty, dismissed the accusations, telling CBS News:

"Terry is not a gambler, but he is not afraid of a fight, and he looks forward to winning this fight."

Trusty added that prosecutors "appear to be taking the word of spectacularly in-credible sources rather than relying on actual evidence of wrongdoing."

In a related case, Billups - a Hall of Fame player and current Trail Blazers coach - was one of 31 defendants indicted for participating in rigged underground poker games allegedly tied to the Bonanno, Genovese, and Gambino crime families. Prosecutors said the operation involved technology like X-ray tables, contact lenses, and marked cards to cheat players out of millions.

FBI Director Kash Patel described the arrests as "extraordinary," calling it "a co-ordinated takedown across 11 states."

"We're talking about tens of millions of dollars in fraud and theft and robbery across a multi-year investigation," Patel said.

U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. warned the accused during the press conference:

"Your winning streak has ended. Your luck has run out."

Officials said more arrests may follow as investigations into the billion-dollar sports betting and mafia nexus continue.