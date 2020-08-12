NBA wrap: Lillard hits 61 points in Trail Blazers' win, Giannis ejected

Lillard scored 61 points to guide the Trail Blazers past the Dallas Mavericks 134-131 and into eighth place in the Western Conference.

The guard was in stunning form, going nine-of-17 from three-point range at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Carmelo Anthony (26 points) provided some support for Lillard as Portland boosted their playoff chances.

Dame gets the CRAZY bounce to tie his career high! #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/8AXu5wXg62 — NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2020

Kristaps Porzingis scored 36 points for the Mavericks, while Luka Doncic had a double-double of 25 points and 10 assists.

Antetokounmpo was ejected in the second quarter of the Bucks' 126-113 win over the Washington Wizards.

The reigning NBA MVP head-butted Moritz Wagner, having scored 12 points and had nine rebounds in 10 minutes.

Brook Lopez finished with 24 points for the Bucks.

Booker leads in-form Suns, Tatum shines

Devin Booker had 35 points and nine rebounds as the Phoenix Suns beat the Philadelphia 76ers 130-117 for a seventh straight win.

Jayson Tatum helped the Boston Celtics past the Memphis Grizzlies 122-107 thanks to 29 points.

In the same game, Ja Morant had 26 points and 13 assists for the Grizzlies.

Harrison Barnes' 25 points and eight rebounds helped the Sacramento Kings edge the New Orleans Pelicans 112-106.

Awful Augustin

D.J. Augustin struggled from the field, going one-of-eight for just six points in the Orlando Magic's 108-96 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Amazing Lillard

Lillard had his third game this season with 60-plus points and five-plus assists and no player has had more than two such games in their career since the merger, according to STATS.

Career-high tying 61 POINTS

9 3PM, 18-18 FTM

1st back-to-back 50-point games in POR history@Dame_Lillard ERUPTS AGAIN, leading the @trailblazers into sole possession of the West's #8 seed! pic.twitter.com/xPxA40Xcwl — NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2020

Tuesday's results

Brooklyn Nets 108-96 Orlando Magic

San Antonio Spurs 123-105 Houston Rockets

Phoenix Suns 130-117 Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics 122-107 Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers 134-131 Dallas Mavericks

Sacramento Kings 112-106 New Orleans Pelicans

Milwaukee Bucks 126-113 Washington Wizards

Clippers face Nuggets

Coming off a loss to the Nets, the Los Angeles Clippers (47-23) take on the Denver Nuggets (46-25) on Wednesday (August 12).