NBA: Davis double-double leads Pelicans past Celtics in OT

New Orleans, January 17: The New Orleans Pelicans snapped the Boston Celtics' seven-game winning streak, triumphing 116-113 in overtime thanks to All-Star Anthony Davis.

Davis' double-double of 45 points and 16 rebounds condemned the Celtics to their first NBA loss of 2018 on Tuesday (January 16).

His stellar performance in Boston followed his 48-point, 17-rebound outing in the Pelicans' 123-118 victory at the New York Knicks on Sunday (January 14).

Charles Barkley is the only other player in NBA history to register at least 45 points and 15 rebounds in back-to-back games since 1983-84.

It also marks the second time Davis has had consecutive games of 45 and 15, and only seven players in NBA history have done it even once.

James Harden is the only other player this season with back-to-back games of 40-plus points.

Jrue Holiday contributed 23 points and seven assists to the New Orleans win, and DeMarcus Cousins added 19 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, while Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 27 points.

The Pelicans (23-20) have won three successive games as the Celtics dropped to 34-11 but remain in first place in the Eastern Conference.

FOURNIER ENJOYS CAREER-HIGH OUTING

Evan Fournier had career highs of 32 points and six three-pointers in the Orlando Magic's 108-102 win at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Nuggets' Nikola Jokic needed only one half to log a double-double against the Dallas Mavericks, his 20 points and 11 rebounds helping Denver take a 61-48 half-time lead. He finished with 29 points and 18 rebounds in a 105-102 victory.

AFFALO, BJELICA EJECTED

The Magic's Arron Afflalo swung wildly at Minnesota's Nemanja Bjelica, who responded by putting the former in a headlock. Both players received technical fouls for the second time of the game and ultimately ejected.

SIT BACK AND ENJOY THE MAGIC

Before the Afflalo-Bjelica fight, the Magic put on this dazzling display of end-to-end basketball en route to victory. Bismack Biyombo blocked a Karl-Anthony Towns drive to Elfrid Payton, who then lobbed a half-count alley-oop pass for an Aaron Gordon dunk.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Orlando Magic 108-102 Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans 116-113 (OT) Boston Celtics

Denver Nuggets 105-102 Dallas Mavericks

Portland Trail Blazers 118-111 Phoenix Suns

PISTONS AT RAPTORS

After Tuesday night's light four-game schedule, the NBA is back in full swing with 10 games on Wednesday.

We have our eye on a pair of games featuring playoff-bound teams in the strengthening Eastern Conference, as the Detroit Pistons (22-20) visit the Toronto Raptors (29-13), and the Miami Heat (25-18) go to the Milwaukee Bucks (23-20).

