English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

NBA Draft 2019: Knicks select RJ Barrett with pick three

By Opta
RJ Barrett

New York, June 21: The New York Knicks selected RJ Barrett with the third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He followed Duke team-mate Zion Williamson, who was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans at number one. The Memphis Grizzlies then took Murray State guard Ja Morant.

New York were "locked in" on the former Blue Devil despite hosting Darius Garland, who ESPN said the Knicks were seriously considering after a private workout on Wednesday (June 19).

Barrett had previously worked out with the Knicks and repeatedly said he wanted to be in New York.

"If that ends up and I'm still there at three, I'd love for to take me," Barrett said during a recent interview. "This is the place I want to be, so I hope they draft me."

He averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists at Duke this past season. He struggled with his three-point shooting and hit just 30.8 per cent of his shots from beyond the arc, which impacted his draft stock.

The Knicks (17-65) finished the 2018-19 season with the worst record in the league and missed the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.

More NBA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 27 - June 21 2019, 03:00 PM
England
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: nba new york knicks basketball
Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 5:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue