NBA Draft 2019: What will Warriors do with pick 28?

By Opta
Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr
Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr

Los Angeles, June 20: The Golden State Warriors will have their first chance to acquire a rotation piece in the 2019 NBA Draft, where they hold the 28th selection.

Golden State's attempt at a three-peat came up short when they fell to the Toronto Raptors in six games in the NBA Finals.

Stars Kevin Durant (ruptured Achilles) and Klay Thompson (torn anterior cruciate ligament) suffered serious injuries in the finals and both will be free agents this offseason.

Even if they do re-sign with the Warriors, the pair be sidelined for much, if not all, of next season.

The Warriors' bench also declined in 2018-19 and they will need to add multiple rotation pieces in the upcoming months.

Here are four draft options for the Warriors ahead of Thursday's NBA Draft:

Cameron Johnson, forward, North Carolina

Johnson could be just what the Warriors need. He is a knockdown shooter who will excel at the next level spotting up in the corners and getting open using off-ball cuts. He is 23 and spent five years in college, so he may not have much room to develop. But, Johnson should be able to contribute beginning next season. The 6-8 wing is 20th on Sporting News' latest Big Board, so the Warriors will have to hope he falls a bit on draft night.

Dylan Windler, forward, Belmont

Windler is another player with three-and-D potential. He hit 40.6 per cent of his shots from behind the arc during his collegiate career and is reliable on the other end of the floor. Windler projected as an early second-round pick and should be available when the Warriors are on the clock. He is a good option for them.

Grant Williams, forward, Tennessee

Williams is an undersized forward who does not have a consistent shot, which could hurt his stock in the current NBA. Yet, Williams is a proven scorer with the ability to play in the pick and roll and should develop into someone capable of guarding multiple positions, as well. He would be a solid addition to Golden State's bench next season.

Trade pick for a veteran

The 28th pick might not have much value on the trade market, but Golden State should at least explore that option. Multiple other key role players besides the Warriors' stars – including Kevon Looney, Jordan Bell and DeMarcus Cousins – are set to be free agents. Dealing the selection may be the Warriors best way to acquire a veteran this offseason.

Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 6:50 [IST]
