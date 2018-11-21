English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

NBA: Durant says Green altercation won't impact his free agency

By Opta
Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant
Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant

Los Angeles, November 21: Kevin Durant is trying to move on from his altercation with Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors star said it would have no impact on his free agency.

Green and Durant were involved in a heated verbal exchange during the team's matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this month and their argument reportedly continued in the locker room after the loss. The team then suspended Green for one game.

Durant said he will not let the incident impact his impending free agency in an interview with Yahoo Sports on Tuesday (November 20).

"Nah, ," Durant said. "Because at the end of the day, I'm just a ballplayer that's just trying to be in a great environment to play basketball and groom my skills every day. And I want to compete on a level that once the game starts, I'm just totally comfortable with my surroundings, with just going out there and being me."

The 30-year-old said he "never really felt like" the argument with Green was a problem. But, he added he was initially "upset" after the incident.

"I know that I can't hold on to something like this," Durant said. "I know that I've got to make a choice with myself, like how long are you going to be upset about this to the point where you're going to let it affect what you do on the floor or how you approach the game? Once it gets there now, I've got to make a grown-man decision and tell myself, 'Look, man, no matter what, you've still got to come to work every single day. It's going to work out. It's going to figure itself out.'

"And I think everyone's been handling it the best way they could and we're just trying to move forward with it."

The Warriors have lost three straight games and have dropped four of their last five since the confrontation between Durant and Green.

Durant, however, said the altercation could end up bringing the team closer together.

"When you go through some adversity in your personal relationships and you kind of lay everything out on the table with that human, that person, you start to just really get an understanding for everything," Durant said. "I feel like we'll all do that at some point.

"Not just me and Draymond, but I feel like just being with these guys for so long that you start to get comfortable."

The Warriors will return to the court on Wednesday when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 13:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 21, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue