NBA Finals: Heat pair Adebayo, Dragic to miss Game 3

Adebayo (neck) and Dragic (foot) were forced to miss Friday's Game 2 loss as the Heat fell 2-0 behind the Lakers in the best-of-seven Finals at Walt Disney World Resort.

The short-handed Heat will take to the court without Adebayo and Dragic after they were unable to prove their fitness for Sunday's showdown in Orlando, Florida.

NBA Finals: Lakers move 2-0 ahead of Heat as Davis and LeBron star again

The duo suffered the injuries in Game 1 and have not played since.

"I can see the anguish literally in the eyes, both of them," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "And everybody in the locker room feels it.

"When you're in the elite percentile of being a competitor in this league, get to this stage and have unfortunate injuries … I know in their soul, they both will do anything to get out there."

"They've put their heart and soul into this," Spoelstra continued. "We're all feeling it. It's just the most responsible thing to do right now."

LeBron James and the top-seeded Lakers are two wins away from the franchise's first championship in 10 years.

Game 4 between the Lakers and Heat is on Tuesday.