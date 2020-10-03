NBA Finals: LeBron humbled after he and Davis are compared to Lakers greats Kobe and Shaq

James and Davis produced another dominant performance as the Lakers topped the injury-hit Miami Heat 124-114 for a 2-0 series lead at Walt Disney World Resort on Friday.

Three-time champion James had 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, while fellow All-Star Davis finished with 32 points in Orlando, where the Lakers are eyeing their first title since 2010.

James and Davis became the first Lakers duo to score at least 32 points in a Finals game since Bryant – who died in a helicopter crash in January – and O'Neal in 2002.

"Watching the Kobe-Shaq duo was the most dominant duo that I have personally seen in my life from a basketball perspective," James told reporters.

"Obviously we knew the force that Shaq brought to the table, but the elegance and force that Kobe played with, as well. They were very dominant in what they did on the floor, on both sides of the floor. So to be in the conversation with those two guys, myself and Anthony, myself and AD -- he's going to kill me -- myself and AD, is just very humbling, because I know I grew up watching those guys.

"I grew up admiring Kobe; obviously, a kid coming straight out of high school. Admired that, as a kid when I was young, and obviously got the opportunity. And the force that Shaq played with. It's very humbling that we can be even mentioned with those greats."

James moved up to sixth on the all-time Finals list for games played after making his 51st appearance, while the 35-year-old also climbed up to fourth for all-time Finals rebounds.

Pressed on the Bryant-O'Neal comparisons and how he and Davis play, James – who was not satisfied with the team's defensive effort against Miami – added: "I guess if you look in the sense of the size and the power and the speed that Shaq at his size played with, you could look at my game throughout the course of my career and say that.

"And then you look at the elegance and the ability to shoot the ball and the ability to play in the paint as well as post up and get to the perimeter, I guess you can say that you can have some of AD's game that could compare to Kobe's game in that sense.

"Obviously, all four of us are all different positions. Kobe was a natural two-guard. I'm kind of a, I don't know, whatever position. Shaq is a center.

"AD is kind of a hybrid, as well. But I guess all four of us, we have a winning mentality and we just tried to make enough plays out on the floor throughout the course of the game that would benefit not only ourselves individually but for the most important thing, for the better of the team.

"I can't even believe I'm up here talking about myself and AD with Kobe and Shaq."