NBA Finals: No jealousy between Lakers superstars LeBron and Davis in pursuit of ring

James and Davis led the Lakers to a comprehensive 116-98 victory over the Miami Heat at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday (September 30).

It was a blowout as the top-seeded Lakers led by as many as 32 points, having trailed by 13 early against the Heat, who were outclassed inside the bubble.

James – making his 10th Finals appearance – had 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists as he recorded his 31st double-double in the Finals to move outright fourth in league history.

Davis, who arrived from the New Orleans Pelicans in a blockbuster trade at the start of the season, posted a game-high 34 points.

Ahead of Game 2 on Friday, James talked up his dominant partnership with fellow All-Star Davis as the Lakers eye their first championship since 2010.

"We're not jealous of each other," three-time NBA champion James told reporters on Thursday. "I think that's the best thing. In professional sports, you have guys that join forces to become alpha males.

"That's what they call them. Two guys that have been dominant in a specific sport on their own respective teams, and they get together and they talk about how dominant they can be, and they talk about this is going to be this and that.

"I believe jealousy creeps in a lot. And that is the absolute contrary of what we are. We know who we are. We know what we're about. We want the best, seriously, every single day, both on and off the floor, for one another. We're just not jealous of one another. I think that you align that with respect, I think the sky's the limit."

James added: "I just speak for myself. For AD, I know who we are. We respect one another. We drive one another. We command excellence out of one another. And that's what it boils down to.

"Jealousy and envy has killed a lot of great things, not only in sports but in general. If you're able to just throw that to the side and throw your egos to the side but continue to bring that confidence of what you're trying to do of keeping the main thing the main thing -- not saying it's that easy, but for us it's that easy when it comes to our relationship.

"Like I said, it doesn't result in wins every night. It doesn't result in me putting up numbers or him putting up numbers every night, but as far as our brotherhood and our chemistry, that's what it boils down to."