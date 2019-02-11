English

NBA: Wesley Matthews signs with Indiana Pacers

By Opta
Wesley Matthews

New York, February 11: Wesley Matthews was not a free agent for long, signing with the Indiana Pacers on Sunday (February 10).

The 32-year-old wing player signed with the Pacers after he received a buyout from the New York Knicks, the team announced.

He inked a prorated veteran's minimum deal with Indiana, according to an earlier report from the Athletic.

Matthews was sent to New York from the Dallas Mavericks in late January as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade. He was in the final season of the four-year, $64million deal he signed with Dallas in July 2015.

Matthews played just two games with New York and scored 14 total points on four-of-19 shooting.

The 10-year veteran is averaging 12.8 points and 2.3 assists in 29.7 minutes per game this season. He is shooting 40.6 per cent from the field and 37.4 per cent from three-point range.

    Read more about: nba indiana pacers basketball
    Story first published: Monday, February 11, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
