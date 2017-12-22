NBA: Golden State Warriors having problems with ticket fraud

California, December 22: Ahead of an anticipated Christmas Day matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors announced they are having problems with ticket fraud.

Since opening night, the Warriors have seen more than 300 fans denied access to Oracle Arena due to counterfeit tickets.

In a statement on Thursday (December 21), the Warriors said 17 fans were denied access to Oracle Arena for Wednesday's win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

With six home games over the next 10 days, the Warriors have issued a fraud alert, discouraging fans from purchasing single-game tickets from a non-verified third party.

Despite missing two-time MVP Stephen Curry, the Warriors are 6-0 since his playing time stopped due to an ankle injury.

Source: OPTA