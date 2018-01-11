NBA: Ibaka, Johnson suspended for throwing punches

Miami, January 11: Miami Heat forward James Johnson and Toronto Raptors veteran Serge Ibaka have each been suspended one game without pay for throwing punches during Tuesday's heated NBA clash, the league announced.

The incident occurred in the third quarter of the Heat's 90-89 victory over the Raptors at Air Canada Centre in Toronto as Miami extended their winning streak to five games.

Tempers flare as Heat silence Raptors

Johnson will serve his suspension when the in-form Heat take on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, while Ibaka will sit out Toronto's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday (January 11).

The NBA also fined Raptors All-Star DeMar DeRozan $25,000 and the Heat's Goran Dragic $10,000 for a separate altercation at the end of the game.

DeRozan attempted to forcefully shove Dragic with an open hand.

Miami have climbed up to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Raptors are second, having won five of their last six games.

Source: OPTA