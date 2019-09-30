NBA India Games 2019: Epic moments in the Sacramento Kings franchise history

Chris Webber pulled down 26 rebounds

On January 5, 2001, Chris Webber - who is arguably the best player to have ever donned a Kings jersey - dropped 51 points and pulled down a blazing 26 rebounds against the Indiana Pacers, in what was the best game of his career. However, the Kings suffered a heartbreaking 93-91 loss in overtime despite his heroic performance.

Sacramento are here to stay

After the infamous tussle to move the Kings to Seattle, the NBA made an official announcement in the spring of 2013 to the Sacramento fans that the franchise is here to stay. Owing to the valiant efforts of Kevin Johnson, the Kings franchise was able to stay in California's capital under the able ownership of Vivek Randive.

The Lakers-Kings rivalry

The Lakers-Kings rivalry is headlined by Game 7 of the 2002 Conference Finals. Despite putting their heart and soul on the floor, the purple and white lost in overtime 112-106 to Kobe and Shaq. Just one win away from making it to the Finals, that missed chance still remains the Kings closest shot at winning an NBA title.

Mike Bibby seals the game

Tied at 2 games apiece in the 2002 Western Conference Finals, the Kings were trailing the Lakers by one points with 11 seconds remaining on the clock. In one of the most coveted moments in the franchise's history, Mike Bibby stepped up to the occasion and sank a mid-range jumper to seal the game for his team.

Tyreke Evans Amazing Game Winner at Buzzer

Back in 2010, when the Cousins-led Kings were playing against the Memphis Grizzlies, Tyreke Evans produced a moment of sheer brilliance to win the game. With his team down by a point in the dying seconds of the game, Evans threw it from over half court and ended up netting the shot to give his team a 100-98 buzzer beater win.

Vlade Divac #21 Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Vlade Divac is a well known name etched in the Sacramento Kings history, considering his crucial role in leading the franchise to the playoffs in 8 consecutive seasons. On March 31st, 2009, the Kings honoured the legend by retiring his jersey number 21 as a sign of respect and gratitude towards the Former Center's invaluable contribution.

Peja Stojakovic Memorable Moments

In a draft class filled with talents like Kobe Bryant & Steve Nash, the Kings bagged Peja Stojakovic as the 14th overall pick, who in time proved to be their smartest investment ever. During his time with the Kings, he shot a mesmerising 46.1% from the floor, 39.8% from beyond the arc and ended up averaging 18.3 points per game.

The Kings legend won the three-point contest twice and is the best sharpshooter to have played for the franchise till date.