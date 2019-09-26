NBA India Games: 10 things know about Sacramento Kings star Buddy Hield

Through the years, Buddy has matured into a legitimate NBA star, especially through his blazing performances this past season.

Let's get to know this 26-year-old phenom out of the Bahamas:

1. Early days in Bahamas

Hield grew up in the Bahamas amongst six siblings. Amidst the scarcity to buy a proper hoop, Buddy & his brothers practised shooting on makeshift baskets constructed using a milk crate and plywood.

2. Best eighth-grader

He was termed as the best eight grader in all of the Bahamas by The All Bahamian Brand - a renowned basketball magazine. Moreover, Buddy received the All Bahamian Brand All Bahamian Selection for his performance at the Grand Bahamas High School Championships, leading his team to a title.

3. Reason Chavano is called Buddy

He was originally named Chavano Hield, which was quickly switched to 'Buddy' by his mother and her friend. The reason being his unreal resemblance to a character on Fox's popular sitcom, "Married .. With Children" named Bud Bundy.

4. Kobe Bryant's fan

Hield has been fairly open about his reverence for Kobe Bryant. Ever since he picked up a basketball, he'd promised his mother that he would be in the NBA just like the Mamba. Later, Kobe ended up training Buddy for the draft and witnessed this special talent drop 37 against Oregon in the NCAA tournament.

5. Oklahoma Sooners root

In his senior year with the Oklahoma Sooners, Buddy averaged as high as 25 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. As a result, he ended up bagging the John R. Wooden Award, Naismith College Player of the Year and the Oscar Robertson trophy all in one year.

6. Three pointers are his strength

Buddy Hield possessed the highest three-point shooting percentage of all players who had attempted at least 750 three-pointers in their first two seasons. He recently broke the Kings franchise record for most threes in a single season.

The new franchise leader for threes made in a season:



Buddy Hield 👌 pic.twitter.com/gEIWEKIYKI — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 24, 2019

7. Best Dressed award

Playing in a league where one has to keep their fashion game top notch at all times, Buddy is not someone to be left behind. During his time with the Sooners, Buddy won the 'Best Dressed' award in what was the university's first annual award show.

8. Hurricane Dorian relief fund

When Hurricane Dorian hit Bahamas, he donated $105,000 to the Hurricane Dorian Relief Fund and also created a GoFundMe page which helped raise an extra $1,000,000 for all who were affected.

9. Neighbourhood's older kids

Buddy's mother was known to open doors to kids who needed a meal while they lived in the neighbourhood of Nassau, Bahamas. As Hield recalls it, all the older kids never troubled young Buddy because they knew his mother and did not want any issues with her.

10. Pre-game routine

Buddy Hield's pre-game routine is one that commands immense respect towards his work ethic. He is in the gym four to five hours prior to the game and shoots over 500 shots as a warmup rally.