NBA: James Harden stars as Rockets crush Suns

Houston, November 17: James Harden led the Houston Rockets to a crushing 142-116 win over the Phoenix Suns in the NBA on Thursday (November 16).

After the Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to 14 games, Harden enjoyed a memorable outing, scoring 48 points see the Rockets soar in Phoenix.

The five-time All-Star became the first player to reach 500 points this season as the Rockets bounced back from Tuesday's loss to the Toronto Raptors.

CP3 RETURNS TO AID HARDEN

While Harden dominated, Chris Paul provided plenty of support. Back in the line-up following a month out due to a left knee injury, the former Los Angeles Clippers guard put up 11 assists and 10 assists for a double-double.

SUNS FAIL TO SHINE… AGAIN

Phoenix allowed the Rockets to score 90 points in the first half — 45 points in each of the first two quarters. The Suns may not be playoff contenders, but their level of ineptitude on defense was palpable.

HARDEN DAZZLES!

It was all about Harden, who finished 12-of-22 from the floor, while he nailed all 18 of his free-throw attempts.

James Harden finishes with 48 points to guide @HoustonRockets! pic.twitter.com/KsOcaZoGPd — NBA (@NBA) November 17, 2017

THUNDER AT SPURS

The three-headed attack of Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Paul George has yet to fully click offensively, but the Oklahoma City Thunder have won their last three games. Better defense has helped the Thunder turn a corner, while the San Antonio Spurs have lost two of their last four games.

Source: OPTA