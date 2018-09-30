Wall: My career would be a failure without NBA title

English

Washington Wizards star John Wall
Washington, September 30: Washington Wizards star John Wall believes his career will be a "failure" if he does not win a NBA championship.

Since being taken with the number one pick by the Wizards in 2010, Wall has led Washington to winning records and the playoffs four times, with three second-round appearances.

The Wizards, however, have never made a conference championship series with Wall.

"I think for me to have a heck of a career — if I don't win a championship, I feel like my career was a failure," Wall told NBC Sports Washington. "So that's my ultimate goal."

Wall has averaged 18.9 points and 9.2 assists per game in his career and made five All-Star teams in the process.

"It's always like everybody says, 'you can get to the second round but you can't get past it,'" Wall said. "I never want to be one of those guys who can't get past the second round."

The Eastern Conference is wide open this year as LeBron James, who was a part of eight straight championships in the east, has moved on to the Los Angeles Lakers in the west.

Boston appear to be the top team in the conference this season, while the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors have talented rosters, as well. But those teams also have not made the finals in the last eight years.

Wall and the Wizards believe they could be the team to step up and win the conference.

"Y'all might have been to the Eastern Conference finals, where we haven't been to, but none of y'all were going to the Finals," Wall told Yahoo Sports in August. "It was one guy going to the Finals. Ain't nobody separated from nothing."

    Story first published: Sunday, September 30, 2018, 5:10 [IST]
