NBA: Kevin Durant signs new deal with Golden State Warriors

The Warriors officially confirmed the 29-year-old would be staying with the franchise on Saturday (July 7), though terms of the deal were not released.

Since ending his spell with the Oklahoma City Thunder to join Golden State, Durant has secured two straight Finals MVP awards while helping them claim back-to-back titles.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers told reporters in mid-June he would offer the nine-time All -Star whatever contract he wanted.

"I just want him to sign a deal," Myers told the media. " Want him to be happy and want him to know we want him as long as he wants to be here."

Durant averaged 26.4 points and 6.8 rebounds in the 2017-18 season.

Source: OPTA