English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

NBA: Kevin Love doesn't want to be traded by Cavs

By Opta
All-Star forward Kevin Love
All-Star forward Kevin Love

New York, January 8: Kevin Love does not want to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers amid trade speculation.

Love has not played since October 24 because of a toe injury but the 30-year-old's name has still surfaced in trade rumours.

The five-time All-Star and 2016 NBA champion signed a four-year, $120million extension with the Cavaliers shortly after LeBron James left the team and joined the Los Angeles Lakers in the off-season.

Love told reporters on Monday that he is hoping to remain in Cleveland.

"I would love to be here," Love said, via the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "Would just love to get through a whole season healthy just because I've had nagging things that have taken time and been a little bit unlucky, but I would like to play ball here."

Love appeared in just four games this season before being shut down with the injury.

The former Minnesota Timberwolves forward said there is still no timetable for his return.

"It's really tough for me to say because I don't know how my foot is going to respond," Love said. "I think just if I'm feeling good and I progress well than hopefully it will be sooner rather than later. I just don't know when it's going to be."

The Cavaliers have struggled without Love. They have lost nine consecutive games and will carry an 8-32 record into their matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday (January 8).

Love, however, still plans to play again in 2018-19, adding: "That's never really been the thought process — at least for me.

"I know going out there, I want to play. I want to be out there with those guys. I feel like I would be letting my team-mates down and letting LD and the coaching staff down if I didn't get out there and play and get out there and play as soon as I could so long as I'm healthy."

Love averaged 19 points and 13.5 rebounds in his four appearances this season.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
NZL 364/4 (50.0 vs SRL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 5:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue