Joerger has Kings' 'full support', says GM Divac

According to a Yahoo Sports report, Sacramento's front office is not happy with how Joerger is distributing minutes this season, especially when it comes to the team's young players.

The Kings are off to a surprising start this season as they are 8-8 and much of that has been down to Joerger's insistence on playing Buddy Hield, Willie Cauley-Stein and Nemanja Bjelica.

In a statement in response to the report, Divac said: "Dave has our full support and confidence.

"We continue to work together to develop our young core and compete."

Joerger's contract runs through the 2019-20 season. He took over for George Karl in 2016. The Kings have had five coaches in the last six years.