NBA: Lakers' Ball undergoes successful knee surgery

Lakers guard Lonzo Ball
Los Angeles, July 18: Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball will be ready for the start of training camp after undergoing surgery.

Ball had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Tuesday (July 17), the Lakers announced.

The Lakers said the surgery was a success with the 20-year-old in the frame to be ready for NBA pre-season training.

It is unclear if the knee surgery is related to the strained medial collateral ligament (MCL) he sustained last season.

In total, Ball missed 30 games due to various injuries.

Ball's role with the Lakers is a little uncertain, especially after the Lakers secured LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee this offseason.

The second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Ball averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds as a rookie.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 7:30 [IST]
