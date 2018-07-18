NBA: Lakers' Ball undergoes successful knee surgery

Ball had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Tuesday (July 17), the Lakers announced.

The Lakers said the surgery was a success with the 20-year-old in the frame to be ready for NBA pre-season training.

It is unclear if the knee surgery is related to the strained medial collateral ligament (MCL) he sustained last season.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Lakers guard Lonzo Ball had successful arthroscopic surgery to his left knee today. Ball is expected to make a full recovery by the start of the 2018-19 training camp. pic.twitter.com/xUD7XdM3lf — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 17, 2018

In total, Ball missed 30 games due to various injuries.

Ball's role with the Lakers is a little uncertain, especially after the Lakers secured LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee this offseason.

The second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Ball averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds as a rookie.

Source: OPTA