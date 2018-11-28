English

NBA: Lakers guard Lonzo Ball sprains ankle

By Opta
Lonzo Ball
Lonzo Ball

Los Angeles, November 28: Lonzo Ball sprained his "left ankle pretty good" in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Denver Nuggets, coach Luke Walton said on Tuesday (November 27).

Ball underwent X-rays, which came back negative, after the game, according to ESPN. He is considered day to day.

The 21-year-old guard originally suffered the injury in the second quarter. He was examined by the Lakers' training staff and taken to the locker room.

Ball briefly returned at the start of the second half. But, he was replaced by Josh Hart and removed for good with nine minutes, 36 seconds to play in the third quarter.

Walton said Ball "wanted to give it a go" after half-time. He finished the game with seven points and five rebounds in 18 minutes. The Lakers fell to Denver 117-85.

Ball has averaged 8.3 points and 5.6 rebounds this season.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 10:40 [IST]
