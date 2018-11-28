NBA: Lakers guard Lonzo Ball sprains ankle

Ball underwent X-rays, which came back negative, after the game, according to ESPN. He is considered day to day.

The 21-year-old guard originally suffered the injury in the second quarter. He was examined by the Lakers' training staff and taken to the locker room.

Ball briefly returned at the start of the second half. But, he was replaced by Josh Hart and removed for good with nine minutes, 36 seconds to play in the third quarter.

Walton said Ball "wanted to give it a go" after half-time. He finished the game with seven points and five rebounds in 18 minutes. The Lakers fell to Denver 117-85.

Ball has averaged 8.3 points and 5.6 rebounds this season.