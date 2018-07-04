NBA: Ball says LeBron enough for Lakers to beat loaded Warriors

English

Los Angeles, July 4: LaVar Ball has no doubt LeBron James will lead the Los Angeles Lakers to NBA championships.

In January, Ball predicted James would sign with the Lakers as a free agent.

Now, the outspoken father of Lakers guard Lonzo Ball predicts James will help Los Angeles win at least two championships, although he is hoping for four.

Ball told TMZ Sports he is not worried about defending champions the Golden State Warriors getting even stronger with the addition of free agent center DeMarcus Cousins.

"The Warriors can sign Boogie, Prince, Michael Jordan, anybody they want. They still ain't gonna win with this team right here – the Lakers with LeBron!" Ball said. "You don't give my son the best player in the game and don't think he gonna win no championships!"

The elder Ball has had plenty to say about his son's career with the Lakers.

Just last week he addressed rumours saying the Lakers might deal Lonzo this offseason, saying if they did, it would be the "worst move they ever made".

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 7:00 [IST]
