English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

NBA: Walton defends LeBron after Knicks defeat

By Opta
LeBronJamescropped
LeBron James

Los Angeles, March 18: Luke Walton defended LeBron James after the Los Angeles Lakers star faltered in the final quarter of a 124-123 defeat to the New York Knicks on Sunday.

James was rested for the loss to the Detroit Pistons on Friday, but made his comeback two days later at Madison Square Garden.

It proved to be one to forget for the legendary forward, who scored 33 points but saw a shot to win it with 2.3 seconds remaining blocked by Mario Hezonja.

James was 4-for-15 from the field in the final quarter, but Lakers head coach Walton said he should not take the blame for the 39th defeat of a miserable season for his side.

"He's one of the all-time great players in our league," said Walton. "He understands time and score and everything else.

"So, he's earned that right to take the shots he feels comfortable with. As opposed to some younger guys, you draw things up and tell them what to look for and tell them where to go at what time.

"He's earned the right to feel that out and take the shots he feels like are going to be good for him."

The Lakers led by 11 points in the final quarter but were unable to prevent the eighth defeat in their last nine games as the Knicks snatched only a 14th victory of the season.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue