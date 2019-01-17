Rockets star Harden matches Chamberlain with historic performances

The reigning MVP dropped 58 points in the Rockets' 145-142 overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets in Houston, giving him back-to-back games with at least 55 points.

He scored 57 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Harden is the first player to score at least 55 points in back-to-back games since Wilt Chamberlain did it in 1962, according to Stats By STATS.

The 29-year-old also added 10 rebounds and six assists.

In December 2017, Harden became the first player since Kobe Bryant to score 50 points in back-to-back games. Bryant accomplished the feat in March 2007. He did it four games in a row.

Harden has now scored at least 30 points in a record 18 straight games. He has scored at least 40 points in 11 of those games and 50 points three times.