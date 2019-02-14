English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Westbrook endorses Thunder team-mate George for MVP

By Opta
OKC Thunder stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George
OKC Thunder stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George

Los Angeles, February 14: Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook believes Paul George is the "frontrunner" for the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award.

George is averaging career highs in points (28.7), rebounds (8), assists (4.1) and steals (2.3) for the Thunder this season.

The five-time All-Star is shooting 45.4 per cent from the field and 41.3 per cent from three-point range.

And Westbrook has endorsed George for this season's MVP following his 47-point triple-double against the Portland Trail Blazers.

"The way he's playing consistent," Westbrook – the 2016-17 MVP – told reporters on Wednesday. "To be able to do the same thing every night is not easy to do.

"I think a lot of people around the world that don't play basketball, that don't play sports, don't understand what it takes to be consistent and get your mind right every night to be able to do something.

"So, for him to do that and stay on the path to do that, he's definitely the front-runner for my MVP."

George signed a new four-year, $137million contract with the Thunder in the offseason.

The Thunder started Wednesday third in the Western Conference with a 37-19 record.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: AJA 1 - 2 RMD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue