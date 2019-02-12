English

Westbrook sets NBA record with 10 consecutive triple-doubles

By Opta
Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook records a 10th consecutive triple-double
Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook records a 10th consecutive triple-double

Los Angeles, February 12: Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook made NBA history on Monday.

Westbrook recorded his 10th consecutive triple-double in Oklahoma City's 120-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

He tallied 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in the winning effort. He trailed only Paul George, who scored a team-high 47 points.

The eight-time All-Star passed Wilt Chamberlain, who held the previous record with nine straight triple-doubles in 1968.

Westbrook is averaging a triple-double for the season with 21.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and a league-leading 11.2 assists per game.

He has averaged a triple-double in his last two seasons, as well. Oscar Robertson is the only other player in league history to have averaged a triple-double throughout a season.

New Zealand won by 8 wickets
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 10:10 [IST]
