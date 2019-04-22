NBA playoffs 2019: Celtics sweep Pacers to advance to semi-finals

Indiana kept the contest close throughout Game 4 and even led by two at half-time. Boston stars Kyrie Irving and Al Horford did not have a strong first half as they struggled to shoot, but they helped change the course of the game after the interval.

The Pacers held the lead until the final seconds of the third quarter before the Celtics pulled ahead by one when Marcus Morris made a pair of free throws to make it 73-72 entering the fourth.

From there, it was a back-and-forth battle as the Celtics' offense rallied. With less than three minutes left, Boston claimed a 10-point advantage and held on to wrap up the series win.

Irving finished the game with just 14 points, shooting four of 13, while Horford also scored 14 and made only four of 19. The Celtics' bench provided 49 points while Morris delivered 18 points with eight rebounds and Gordon Hayward contributed a team-high 20 points.

After earning their first playoff sweep since 2011, the Celtics will have some time off before the next round of the playoffs. They will likely face the Milwaukee Bucks, who are leading their opening series against the Detroit Pistons 3-0, in the conference semi-finals.