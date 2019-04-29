English

Rockets coach D'Antoni: Refs admitted missing calls

By Opta
Houston Rockets head coach Mike DAntonio
Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antonio

Los Angeles, April 29: Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antonio said the referees admitted they missed calls on three-point attempts during the NBA playoff loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The Rockets were clearly frustrated with the officiating in their 104-100 defeat against the Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference semi-finals.

Chris Paul earned two technical fouls and an ejection for arguing with officials during the game, and Rockets coach D'Antoni picked up a technical for arguing a no-call in the third quarter on Sunday.

D'Antoni was not happy with officials not calling fouls on Warriors players defending three-point attempts.

After the game, D'Antoni said: "They (officials) just came at half-time and said they missed them.

"They missed four of them. That's 12 foul shots."

The issue throughout the game, for James Harden and the other Rockets long-range shooters, was whether Golden State players gave them room to land after their shots.

    Monday, April 29, 2019, 5:50 [IST]
