NBA playoffs: Rockets outlast Warriors in OT to claim Game 3

By Opta
James Harden led the scoring for Rockets with 41 points
Los Angeles, May 5: The Houston Rockets reduced the Golden State Warriors' series lead to 2-1 thanks to a 126-121 overtime victory in Game 3 on Saturday (May 4).

Facing the prospect of falling 3-0 behind in the Western Conference semi-finals, the Rockets claimed a big win thanks to James Harden's 41 points in Houston.

Houston were aggressive from the start and led for most of the contest. Every time the Warriors closed the gap, the Rockets seemed ready to pull away again.

Harden led the way for the home team, while the reigning NBA MVP had a valuable contribution from Eric Gordon, who tallied 30 points and made seven three-pointers.

Kevin Durant was a nightmare for the Rockets and lit them up for 46 points after a poor shooting performance in the first half.

Durant really poured it on in the fourth quarter and helped the Warriors steal the lead briefly down the stretch and extend the game into overtime.

Golden State fell just short as Stephen Curry sensationally missed a routine layup, which would have reduced the Rockets' lead to 126-123 with around 20 seconds remaining in OT.

The Rockets will attempt to even the series in Game 4 on Monday (May 6).

Full Time: NEW 2 - 3 LIV
    Story first published: Sunday, May 5, 2019, 9:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2019

