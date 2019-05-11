English

Curry leads Warriors past Rockets and into Conference finals

By Opta
Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry stepped up in the absence of Kevin Durant as the Golden State Warriors sealed a 4-2 series victory.

LA, May 11: The Golden State Warriors advanced to their fifth successive Western Conference finals after beating the Houston Rockets 118-113 in Game 6.

Stephen Curry stepped up in the absence of injured star Kevin Durant (calf) as the Warriors sealed a 4-2 series victory in Houston on Friday.

After a scoreless first half, Curry finished with a team-high 33 points for Golden State.

Klay Thompson held down the fort for Golden State to start, pouring in 27 points on seven made three-pointers.

James Harden and Chris Paul played well. The duo combined for 62 points on 22-of-44 shooting in Houston's loss. But some missed free throws and a late game scoring drought spelled the end for the Rockets.

"This one's going to leave a mark," said Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni.

The Warriors will face the either the Denver Nuggets or Portland Trail Blazers, who are competing in a Game 7 on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
View Sample
    Story first published: Saturday, May 11, 2019, 10:10 [IST]
