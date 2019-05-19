English

NBA Playoffs: Warriors on verge of Finals after trumping Trail Blazers

By Opta
Draymond Green starred for Warriors with a triple-double
Los Angeles, May 19: Two-time reigning champions the Golden State Warriors are one win away from the NBA Finals after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 110-99 on Saturday (May 18).

Golden State used a Draymond Green triple-double and a third-quarter comeback to top the Trail Blazers in Portland for a commanding 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

After trailing by 13 points at half-time in Game 3, the Warriors outscored the Trail Blazers 29-13 in the third quarter to take a lead into the final frame they would never relinquish.

Over the last two games, Golden State – playing without injured star Kevin Durant due to a calf strain – have outscored Portland 68-39 and erased double-digit deficits in each of those outings.

The Trail Blazers' free-throw shooting absolutely destroyed their chances down the stretch as they missed 13 free throws in the clash.

Warriors star Stephen Curry posted a game-high 36 points while adding six rebounds and three assists for the visitors, while team-mate Green had 20 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists and four steals.

The Trail Blazers face elimination when they host the Warriors again in Game 4 on Monday.

 
Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 9:40 [IST]
