NBA playoffs 2021: Jazz star Mitchell expects to play in series opener

Mitchell has been sidelined since spraining his right ankle on April 16, sitting out the last 16 games of the regular season as the Jazz secured the NBA's best record (52-20) for the first time in their history.

Western Conference top seed the Jazz will host the winner of the play-in game between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, and Mitchell expects to feature in Game 1 of the first-round matchup.

"That's the goal," Mitchell said on Thursday. "Barring any setbacks, God forbid - knock on wood - that's the goal.

"I'm just trying to go out there and be there for my team-mates and try to help to go out there and win a championship. That's the goal. It's been the goal all year."

📹| "At the end of the day, we've got an X on our backs. Teams are gonna come out hungry for us."#ShootaroundInterviews | @ZionsBankhttps://t.co/TqmNEi68n3 pic.twitter.com/tFheOmv3Md — utahjazz (@utahjazz) May 20, 2021

Mitchell has been averaging career highs in points (26.4), assists (5.2) and three-point percentage (38.6) this season.

"Practice was good," Mitchell said. "I got out there and competed.

"You could definitely tell it was the first time in four or five weeks, but that's to be expected. I'm just trying to find ways to get back in a groove."