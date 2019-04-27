English

Durant scores 50 to power Warriors to series win over Clippers

By Opta
Kevin Durant
The Golden State Warriors wrapped up a series win over the Los Angeles Clippers as Kevin Durant starred.

LA, April 27: Kevin Durant was unstoppable as the Golden State Warriors sealed a series win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA on Friday.

Durant scored 50 points to lead the Warriors to a 129-110 victory and a 4-2 series win over the Clippers, who put up a good fight in the Western Conference first round.

But Durant could have likely scored far more points had the game been in doubt. Because after the Clippers jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter, Durant took charge, finishing the first half with 38 points.

That ties the second-most points ever scored in a half in an NBA postseason game. Former Warriors guard Eric 'Sleepy' Floyd scored 39 in a 1987 playoff outing. Charles Barkley scored 38 in 1994. Michael Jordan holds the all-time game record with 63 in a 1986 playoff loss by the Chicago Bulls to the Boston Celtics.

Although the Warriors won, there was some cause for concern on the Golden State side. Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry rolled his ankle late in the first quarter, and began hobbling.

After heading to the locker room, Curry returned. But given his history of ankle issues, Warriors faithful were – and may still be – holding their breath.

With the Clippers dispatched, the Warriors move on to face the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semi-finals, in a rematch of last season's seven-game conference finals. Game one is on Sunday.

Green steady for Warriors

Durant's huge night stole the headlines, but Warriors forward Draymond Green recorded a triple-double with 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

Woeful Williams

Clippers super sub Lou Williams had been absolutely brilliant in the first five games of the series, averaging 24.4 points. But he could not hit anything in game six, scoring eight points on three-of-21 shooting.

Iguodala soars

Andre Iguodala soared for the slam.

Spurs at Nuggets

Game seven. Do not bother looking back at the previous six games to try to figure out what will happen here. The San Antonio Spurs lost two straight by wide margins, then won easily in game six. Five of the six games have been decided by nine or more points. The Spurs won the series opener in Denver. This game feels like it will come down to the wire.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 10:40 [IST]
