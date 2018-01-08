NBA: Popovich says Spurs star Leonard suffered tear in shoulder

Texas, January 8: San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was disappointed for Kawhi Leonard, who is set to be sidelined again due to a partial tear in his left shoulder.

Leonard missed the Spurs' first 27 games of the season because of right quadriceps tendinopathy.

He will miss a few more after suffering a partial tear in his left shoulder during Friday's 103-89 win over the Phoenix Suns.

"It’s too bad. He was starting to get back into form a little bit after playing a couple of games," Popovich told reporters on Sunday (January 7).

Leonard has played in eight games this season, averaging 15.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game for the 27-13 Spurs.

While Leonard is without a timetable for a return, the team do not think the shoulder injury is serious.

Despite Leonard's injuries, the Spurs own the fifth-best record in the NBA as they embark on a road trip, beginning with Sunday's matchup with the Blazers.

Source: OPTA