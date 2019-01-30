NBA: Simmons, Mitchell and Doncic headline Rising Stars rosters

On Tuesday (January 29), the NBA released a list of 20 players chosen to represent their countries and teams in the contest, where Team USA will face Team World.

Team USA are headlined by Utah Jazz star Mitchell, the Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Team World features Slovenian Dallas Mavericks sensation Doncic, Australian reigning Rookie of the Year and Philadelphia 76ers guard Simmons, last year's MVP Bogdan Bogdanovic from Serbia and representatives from countries across four continents.

Fifteen different NBA franchises will have players in the contest. Team World have won the past two challenges.

Celtics star Kyrie Irving will serve as Team USA's honorary coach, while Mavericks veteran Dirk Nowitzki will be the head man for Team World.

This matchup will be the fifth time the game will be in this format. It will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina on February 15.

Team USA:

C: Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn Nets

F: Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento Kings

G: Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers​

F/C: John Collins, Atlanta Hawks

G: De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

F/C: Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

F: Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers​

G: Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

F: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

G: Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Team World:

F: OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors (Great Britain)

C: Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns (Bahamas)

G: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sacramento Kings (Serbia)

G/F: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (Slovenia)

G: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Los Angeles Clippers (Canada)

F: Rodions Kurucs, Brooklyn Nets (Latvia)

F: Lauri Markkanen, Chicago Bulls (Finland)

G: Josh Okogie, Minnesota Timberwolves (Nigeria)

F: Cedi Osman, Cleveland Cavaliers (Turkey)

G/F: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers (Australia)