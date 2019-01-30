English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

NBA: Simmons, Mitchell and Doncic headline Rising Stars rosters

By Opta
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell headlines Team USA
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell headlines Team USA

Los Angeles, January 30: The rosters for the Rising Stars Challenge are set, with Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell and Luka Doncic leading the way.

On Tuesday (January 29), the NBA released a list of 20 players chosen to represent their countries and teams in the contest, where Team USA will face Team World.

Team USA are headlined by Utah Jazz star Mitchell, the Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Team World features Slovenian Dallas Mavericks sensation Doncic, Australian reigning Rookie of the Year and Philadelphia 76ers guard Simmons, last year's MVP Bogdan Bogdanovic from Serbia and representatives from countries across four continents.

Fifteen different NBA franchises will have players in the contest. Team World have won the past two challenges.

Celtics star Kyrie Irving will serve as Team USA's honorary coach, while Mavericks veteran Dirk Nowitzki will be the head man for Team World.

This matchup will be the fifth time the game will be in this format. It will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina on February 15.

Team USA:

C: Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn Nets

F: Marvin Bagley III, Sacramento Kings

G: Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers​

F/C: John Collins, Atlanta Hawks

G: De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

F/C: Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

F: Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers​

G: Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

F: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

G: Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Team World:

F: OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors (Great Britain)

C: Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns (Bahamas)

G: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sacramento Kings (Serbia)

G/F: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (Slovenia)

G: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Los Angeles Clippers (Canada)

F: Rodions Kurucs, Brooklyn Nets (Latvia)

F: Lauri Markkanen, Chicago Bulls (Finland)

G: Josh Okogie, Minnesota Timberwolves (Nigeria)

F: Cedi Osman, Cleveland Cavaliers (Turkey)

G/F: Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers (Australia)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: NEW 2 - 1 MCI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 8:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue