More sports NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder Maintain Perfect Record As Spurs And Bulls Face First Losses The Oklahoma City Thunder continue their unbeaten streak with a win over the Pelicans. Meanwhile, the Spurs and Bulls suffer their first losses of the season. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 11:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

The Oklahoma City Thunder achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the third team in NBA history to start 7-0 in consecutive seasons. They secured this record with a commanding 137-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, who have yet to win a game this season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA MVP, led the Thunder with 30 points and seven assists.

Despite missing key players Chet Holmgren and Luguentz Dort due to injuries, Oklahoma City had eight players scoring in double figures. "It feels like we're a better team," said Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 33.6 points per game after leading the league last season with 32.7 points per game. "Obviously, we're dealing with some injuries to start the year, but because we've gotten better one through 15 like the guys in the locker room, we're able to plug and play and figure it out on the fly and still have good results."

The San Antonio Spurs' impressive 5-0 start came to an end as they lost 130-118 to the Phoenix Suns. Victor Wembanyama struggled in this game, scoring only nine points while shooting just 4 of 14 from the field. This marked only the fifth time in his career that he scored under ten points in a game.

Wembanyama had been averaging impressive numbers during their winning streak, including 30.2 points and 14.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Devin Booker led Phoenix with 28 points and 13 assists as they secured their second consecutive win after a four-game losing streak.

The New York Knicks ended their three-game losing streak by defeating the Chicago Bulls 128-116. Jalen Brunson was instrumental for New York, scoring 31 points. OG Anunoby added 21 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns contributed with a double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Chicago's Josh Giddey recorded his first triple-double of the season with 23 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists. Despite Giddey's efforts, Chicago suffered its first loss after winning their initial five games of the season.

Zion Williamson stood out for New Orleans with his performance against Oklahoma City by scoring 20 points along with nine rebounds and six assists. However, it wasn't enough as the Pelicans fell to their sixth straight defeat.