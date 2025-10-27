More sports NBA: Timberwolves Triumph Over Pacers Despite Edwards Injury; Reaves Scores 51 Points For Lakers The Minnesota Timberwolves secured a victory against the Indiana Pacers despite Anthony Edwards' early injury. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves scored a career-high 51 points, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a win over the Sacramento Kings. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 10:06 [IST]

The Minnesota Timberwolves managed to secure a 114-110 victory over the Indiana Pacers despite Anthony Edwards playing only three minutes due to a hamstring issue. Edwards, who was the top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, had scored 72 points in the first two games of the season. Julius Randle stepped up with 31 points and six assists, while Rudy Gobert contributed 14 points and 18 rebounds.

The Pacers, who were missing several key players including Bennedict Mathurin, fell to 0-3 for the season. Pascal Siakam's impressive performance with 33 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals wasn't enough to lead Indiana to victory. Obi Toppin also left the game with a hamstring injury during the third quarter.

In another matchup, Miami Heat handed New York Knicks their first loss of the season with a score of 115-107. Norman Powell led Miami's charge with an impressive stat line while Bam Adebayo provided solid support on both ends of the court. The Knicks were aiming for their best start since the early part of last decade but fell short despite Jalen Brunson's strong individual effort.

These games highlight how teams are adapting to early-season challenges and injuries while showcasing standout performances from emerging stars across different franchises.