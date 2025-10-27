English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

NBA: Timberwolves Triumph Over Pacers Despite Edwards Injury; Reaves Scores 51 Points For Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves secured a victory against the Indiana Pacers despite Anthony Edwards' early injury. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves scored a career-high 51 points, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a win over the Sacramento Kings.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

The Minnesota Timberwolves managed to secure a 114-110 victory over the Indiana Pacers despite Anthony Edwards playing only three minutes due to a hamstring issue. Edwards, who was the top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, had scored 72 points in the first two games of the season. Julius Randle stepped up with 31 points and six assists, while Rudy Gobert contributed 14 points and 18 rebounds.

The Pacers, who were missing several key players including Bennedict Mathurin, fell to 0-3 for the season. Pascal Siakam's impressive performance with 33 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals wasn't enough to lead Indiana to victory. Obi Toppin also left the game with a hamstring injury during the third quarter.

Timberwolves Win Despite Edwards Injury; Reaves Shines

In another matchup, Miami Heat handed New York Knicks their first loss of the season with a score of 115-107. Norman Powell led Miami's charge with an impressive stat line while Bam Adebayo provided solid support on both ends of the court. The Knicks were aiming for their best start since the early part of last decade but fell short despite Jalen Brunson's strong individual effort.

These games highlight how teams are adapting to early-season challenges and injuries while showcasing standout performances from emerging stars across different franchises.

Story first published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 10:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 27, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out