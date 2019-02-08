NBA: Sixers trade former top pick Fultz to Magic

Philadelphia dealt 2017 top pick Fultz to the Magic for Jonathon Simmons and a first- and second-round pick, the 76ers announced on Thursday (February 7).

Fultz was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome in December and has not played since November 19. There is no timetable for his return to the court.

The 20-year-old has averaged 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his 19 appearances in 2018-19.

Fultz was the top pick in the 2017 draft and began his career with high expectations. But has dealt with injuries and a hitch in his jump shot during his rookie season, which limited him to 14 games.

" Stan used to always say, and I'd never heard it before he said it, but it's such a great point, but he said, 'When you start trading away pretty-good players, you can make your team a lot worse,'" Magic head coach Steve Clifford said.

"I think that happens all the time. You watch a guy, you watch a guy and there's something you don't like about him and then two weeks later you say, 'Oh , this guy isn't as good as that guy was.' What's the old adage, 'A lot of times the best trades are the ones you never make.' That's a good point and I'd agree with that."