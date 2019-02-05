LaVar Ball says Suns are 'the best fit' for Lonzo if he's traded

Ball is out with an ankle sprain, but has been linked in trade rumours as of late.

Los Angeles are targeting New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis and have reportedly offered multiple young players, like Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and others, in deals to acquire the star center.

LaVar Ball told ESPN he wanted the Lakers guard at the Phoenix Suns if he was traded.

"We want to be in LA. But if he's traded, I don't want Lonzo in New Orleans. Phoenix is the best fit for him. And I am going to speak it into existence," he said.

Ball is averaging 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 2018-19.

The Lakers are 27-26 and sit outside the playoff picture. They will face the Pacers on Tuesday in Indiana.