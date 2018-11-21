NBA: Durant fined $25,000 for using inappropriate language

Durant and the Warriors have lost three straight, and their tough stretch may be weighing on the team.

The NBA announced it has fined Durant $25,000 for remarks made during the Warriors' 112-109 loss to the Mavericks on Saturday (Novemebr 17).

The tough stretch Golden State are experiencing began with the spat between Durant and Draymond Green after a late-game blunder in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

In Green's first game back from a suspension, the Warriors were on the receiving end of a 107-86 loss to the Houston Rockets. They followed that performance up with the Mavs defeat and a 104-92 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The team went 0-3 in three games in Texas without Stephen Curry, who is recovering from a groin injury.

Golden State are 12-6, and have dropped to fourth in the Western Conference.

They will have a chance to get back on track against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday (November 21).