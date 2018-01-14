NBA: Warriors welcome back Curry ahead of Raptors clash

California, January 14: Stephen Curry is back again, with the Golden State Warriors star and two-time NBA MVP set to face the Toronto Raptors.

Curry will make his return when reigning champions the Warriors visit the Raptors on Saturday (January 13), Golden State announced prior to the matchup.

The guard, who missed most of December with a right ankle sprain, reinjured his ankle on Wednesday (January 10) after he slipped during the team's shootaround.

He sat out the loss to the Los Angeles Clippers and Friday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks as a precaution.

Injury update for tonight's game at Toronto: Stephen Curry (sprained right ankle) & Andre Iguodala (hip flexor strain) are available to play. Omri Casspi (low back soreness) is out. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 13, 2018

Curry eclipsed 30 points in four of five games after returning from his first ankle injury.

He is averaging 27.9 points and 6.4 assists per contest in 28 games this season for the Warriors, who have won six of their past seven games.

Source: OPTA