NBA wrap: Raptors ease past slumping Celtics, Nuggets silence Thunder

Toronto took a commanding lead before half-time and cruised past Boston at the Scotiabank Arena.

Boston had a poor night shooting and converted just six of their 30 attempts from behind the arc. Toronto, on the other hand, shot 47.2 per cent from deep.

Third-year standout Pascal Siakam led all scorers in the contest with 25 points and eight rebounds. Kawhi Leonard was just behind him with 21 points.

Marcus Morris led a cold Celtics team in scoring with 17 points on six-of-14 shooting.

Jokic double-double leads Nuggets

Nikola Jokic's 36 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists helped lead the Denver Nuggets to a 121-112 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nikola Vucevic posted 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in the Orlando Magic's 108-103 loss to the lowly New York Knicks.

Knicks' Knox struggles

Kevin Knox scored eight points on three-of-16 shooting for the Knicks.

George with the slam!

Paul George got the Thunder fired up early against the Nuggets with this first-quarter slam.

Siakam went coast to coast and finished at the rim in Toronto's victory.

Tuesday's results

New York Knicks 108-103 Orlando Magic

Toronto Raptors 118-95 Boston Celtics

Denver Nuggets 121-112 Oklahoma City Thunder

Trail Blazers at Celtics

Boston need to snap their three-game losing streak. The Portland Trail Blazers are riding a four-game winning streak and are not looking to slow down anytime soon. These two teams have nearly identical records and both are looking to trend in the right direction as the regular season winds down.