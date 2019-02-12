NBA wrap: Knicks fall to Cavs, set franchise record with 17th straight loss

The Knicks and Cavaliers entered their matchup as the two worst teams in the Eastern Conference, but Cleveland came out on top 107-104.

Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 20 points. He was not very efficient, but Larry Nance Jr. chipped in with 15 points and 16 rebounds on just five-of-six shooting.

New York got their scoring from an unusual source. Second-year guard Kadeem Allen paced the Knicks with a career-high 25 points.

The Knicks remain last in the Eastern Conference at 10-46 and will play the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Left it all on the court.@AllenKadeem: 25p | 6ast@KevKnox: 13p | 6r@DeAndre: 12p | 10r pic.twitter.com/lU5dBSlLJD — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 12, 2019

Drummond dominates for Detroit

Andre Drummond notched 32 points, 17 rebounds and four steals in the Detroit Pistons' 121-112 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Paul George recorded a 47-point triple-double to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder past the Portland Trail Blazers 120-111.

Lou Williams scored 45 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the Los Angeles Clippers fell short 130-120.

Bad Batum

Nic Batum scored two points on one-of-eight shooting as the Charlotte Hornets fell to the Indiana Pacers 99-90.

Kris Dunn scored two points on one-of-nine shooting in the Chicago Bulls' 112-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Leonard, Harden shine

Kawhi Leonard sealed the deal in a 127-125 Toronto Raptors win over the Brooklyn Nets with a bank shot from the elbow.

GAME WINNER KAWHI LEONARD pic.twitter.com/ukqAk3O91E — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 12, 2019

A late three-pointer by James Harden helped him record his 30th consecutive 30-point game as the Houston Rockets beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-104.

Monday's results

Cleveland Cavaliers 107-104 New York Knicks

Detroit Pistons 121-112 Washington Wizards

Indiana Pacers 99-90 Charlotte Hornets

Toronto Raptors 127-125 Brooklyn Nets

Milwaukee Bucks 112-99 Chicago Bulls

Houston Rockets 120-104 Dallas Mavericks

Minnesota Timberwolves 130-120 Los Angeles Clippers

Oklahoma City Thunder 120-111 Portland Trail Blazers

Denver Nuggets 103-87 Miami Heat

Celtics at 76ers

Boston have blown leads in two consecutive games while Philadelphia are thriving with the addition of Tobias Harris to their starting lineup. The 76ers have won two straight and will get to take on one of their biggest rivals at home on Tuesday (February 12).